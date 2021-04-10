(KMAland) -- Consumers consider farmers the most trusted members of the supply chain when it comes to ensuring safety. The United Soybean Board recently unveiled the results of a consumer survey that gathered consumer thoughts on the supply chain. Mace Thornton, USB Vice President of Communications and Marketing Strategy, says the survey revealed a strong level of consumer trust in farmers.
“About 78 percent of the consumers that were polled placed farmers as the most trusted spot in the food supply chain, and that's very encouraging. We think those results are kind of a combination of the overall safety and stability of U.S. grown food. And once people know more about the sustainability of U.S. grown food, and the strategies that farmers are putting in place at the farm level, those numbers are going to skyrocket even more.”
Also important is that a majority of consumers surveyed also view soy as a healthy option.
“So, it's very important for the soy industry, in particular, while human food from soy makes up a smaller piece of the pie than a lot of the other sectors, we know that when it comes to the overall reputation for U.S. soy, 99 percent of that reputation is coming directly from consumers. So, it allows us to find out what is on their minds, the topics that are driving their thoughts, and then being able to address them as we build those shared values.”
Thornton says the survey identified the conversation about soy sustainability as an area of opportunity.
“Less than about half were really aware of all of the sustainability work that's going on in the soy space, about what farmers are actually putting in place at the farm level to address some of the environmental challenges. So, we look at that as really being an opportunity for soy to be not only a catalyst, but also a vector for sustainability, and two thirds felt that that was even more positive. So, we're going to, , make sure that we are able to take advantage of that going forward.”
