(KMAland) -- It was a great week of crop sales in the final US Export Sales Report of 2020.
Allendale commodities broker Greg McBride says corn sales were at the upper end of the range of estimates at over 964,000 metric tons. The leader this week was soybeans at over one million metric tons.
"We actually came in right about where we need to be for old crop sales to meet the USDA expectations, which was at the upper end of things," said McBride. "But, we had a surprise with some very good new crop sales, something that won't actually ship until about October of next year. We had about 315,000 tons that sold there. So total, over 1 million metric tons for soybeans. We were right about that million metric tons area for corn as well at 964,000. Wheat came in at the upper end of its range at 520,000. So overall, very good export sales going into the last week of the year."
McBride notes soybean oil was also bullish in this week’s report.
"Soybean oil was well above the estimated range at 60.8 tons, that looks great for us," said McBride. "Meal was a little bit disappointing -- well under the estimated range. But the meal continues to be a boom on the marketing side of things. So, we can still see meal prices going up. We continue to crush at very high levels. So the fact that we're not selling it doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to see prices fall off anytime soon."
The next US Export Sales Report will be released on Thursday, January 7th.