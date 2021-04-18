(KMAland) -- Providing the best possible environment and care for pigs is what pork producers do every day, as part of their We Care Ethical Principles pledge. Chris Hostetler, director of animal science with the National Pork Board, reminds us that Spring is a great time for expanded barn maintenance, ensuring everything is in proper working condition, during the extreme temperature swings.
“Maintaining the barns is extremely critical and probably spring and fall, those two shoulder seasons where we get those temperature fluctuations, high temperatures during the day and cooler temperatures at night, we certainly need to make sure that the environment inside the barn is maintained in in the animals comfort zone, and that curtains are working and fans are working and the thermostats are working and the controllers are working in those rooms.”
Hostetler says good barn maintenance is about more than the physical structure, he says it is about animal welfare and worker safety.
“It's extremely important from an animal welfare standpoint that the environment be maintained, that the feeders be full and available, so adjusting those feeders, making sure that augers are working, making sure that auger drops are working and functional, so that the feed can be delivered to the animals properly, making sure that the ventilation system is removing temperature and humidity and gases from inside the inside of the buildings is extremely important. And it really comes down to training, and having those barn workers, those folks that spend their time with the animals, also watching for other critical opportunities for maintenance.”
There are more than 60,000 pig farms in the U.S. today. Hostetler says the care pork producers give their pigs is top priority.
“One of the things that I love about working for the swine industry is that the producers really have at their heart, the care of the animal, and they honestly take that very seriously. And it's just an opportunity for producers to demonstrate that through the maintenance of their facilities and making sure that the pigs are well cared for every single day. And I think that, by and large, our industry does a great job at that.”
Producers looking for production and management information, research, and certification programs can find these tools on the Pork Checkoff’s new website at www.porkcheckoff.org or by calling 800-456-7675.