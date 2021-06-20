(KMAland) -- It’s no secret many rural counties across the U.S. are experiencing a decline in population. Now, one-quarter of all Americans age 65 or older live in small towns and rural communities. AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl says that percentage is growing, since the rural population is aging at a faster rate than the nation’s population as a whole.
“According to the AARP Home and Community Preferences Survey, adults in rural areas are more likely than those living in cities and suburbs to say they want to reside in their community and/or current home for as long as possible. It’s critical for elected officials, local leaders, businesses and nonprofits to understand the issues, challenges and opportunities facing rural communities.”
Voskuhl says many homes in rural areas need upgrades to better suite an aging population.
“Three in five homes in rural areas and small towns were built prior to 1980. Many lack adequate insulation and age-friendly features such as grab bars and single-floor living. Due to the age and condition of the structures, modifications are often needed but are delayed due to cost and the difficulty of performing the work.”
There are programs and guides that can help, including the AARP Community Challenge small grants program, the AARP Home Fit Guide and even the Federal Emergency Broadband Benefit. AARP will take a deeper dive into the topic on AARP Live.
“This week, we’ll talk with Becky McCray, co-founder of SaveYour.Town, about rural community challenges. Her advice is based on her real-world experience as a lifelong entrepreneur and cattle rancher. We’ll cover barriers including transportation issues, healthcare access and more. As the population of rural communities ages further, these challenges will be more profound.”
Learn more Thursday night at 9 pm Central Time on RFD-TV, and find the AARP report online at AARP Dot Org forward slash AARP Live (www.aarp.org/aarplive).