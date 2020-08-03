(Des Moines) -- A Des Moines-based global ingredient manufacturer has acquired a U.S. patent application for a method to control African Swine Fever (ASFv) in feed.
New data generated by Kansas State University demonstrates that the antimicrobial solution Sal CURB – a product of Kemin Industries – effectively inactivates African Swine Fever in livestock feed. Kristi Krafka is vice president of regulatory affairs and quality assurance for Kemin Industries. She says Kemin has been studying feed biosecurity for nearly 60 years.
“We’ve really invested in innovations towards pathogen-controlled solutions,” Krafka said. “With Ag being global as it is, our scale is global and we’re just trying as a stakeholder to look at what are those threats from emerging animal diseases, and how we can use our resources to study those.”
The Kansas State University data in support of the patent application was recently published in the Transboundary and Emerging Diseases journal. The research was conducted at the Biosecurity Research Institute at KSU, which is a biosafety level-3 facility, and one of only two locations in the country that can handle and conduct scientific studies with the virus.
“Essentially, our product (Sal CURB) can inactivate the African Swine Fever in both feed and feed ingredients,” Krafka said. “That’s what the research showed that was conducted at Kansas State. Along with that, Kemin licensed a patent application related to this finding.”
Krafka calls this development “huge news” for livestock producers around the world. The African Swine Fever virus has been reported throughout China and in several other countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa.
“Certainly, more work can be done,” Krafka said. “However, we think this is kind of an impactful and groundbreaking step. We know that viral pathogens can survive in animal feed ingredients. We want to be a part of the solution. Addressing chemical treatment is something that has been considered.”
In a press release, Kemin Industries stated it anticipates further data will be generated in support of the patent application.