(KMAland) -- As the weather starts to warm up, growers can expect to see insect numbers climb, too. The best way to prevent economic losses from insect pressure is to adopt an integrated pest management or IPM plan. Tanner Lowrey, area business manager for crop protection manufacturer, Atticus, has some advice for growers when it comes to managing the insects Mother Nature throws at them this season.
“Anytime is a good time or relevant time to discuss when insects might be a problem and when they're going to be a problem. Out here in California it's really common to use degree days to kind of monitor when the pests are going. You need to pay attention to the weather and pay attention to what's going on out in the field, what kind of season you're in, how vulnerable the crop is, things like that help you manage insects. And not just a spray schedule, integrated pest management as a whole is kind of an all-encompassing approach, it's just trying to keep the field clean, trying to watch overwintering things for insects, making sure you're right on your timing with your insecticides, but not just relying on insecticides solely.”
Lowrey says a good IPM plan starts with identifying the pests in your field and monitoring them.
“After that, you can look at the damage that they're doing and assess kind of what your threshold is on when you want to go after them and whether you can justify the spray on it or not. Consult guidelines with people that you're working with to take management actions and when to take management actions. Another big thing is just trying to prevent any kind of pest problems that you can before they happen. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Use biological, cultural, physical, mechanical and chemical tools together that's kind of IPM in a nutshell there, taking everything that you can, and not just solely relying on insecticides. And then assess the effects of pest management after the fact and look at your program and look at adjustments of what you can make and where you could improve or things you want to do different.”
Insecticides should be used only when needed and in combination with other practices for the most effective, lasting control.
“Selecting the most appropriate product for the pest at that timing and making sure that pest is present and ensuring that the products you're using are safe for kind of some of the beneficial insects you might have out there and for air, soil and water quality. Another thing to do is consider the prior chemistry is applied in planning out insecticide use strategy, don't just use the same thing over and over and over again, otherwise you're going to build up resistance. If that chemistry has been used in the past, it's not going to be effective, 2-3-4 years down the road, you'll see less and less and less advocacy going forward.”
He says getting started with IPM starts with a conversation.
“Talk to your local ag retailers about what components you should concentrate on and your IPM plan, including affordable, effective insecticides. Just kind of get somebody that specializes in whatever crops you have and pick their brain and kind of combine and use your to expertise together.”
