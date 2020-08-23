(KMAland) -- A growing number of Midwest farmers are promoting regenerative agriculture.
Sarah Cotterill is a farmer in Indiana, and she noted at its core, regenerative agriculture is old school farming that promotes a healthy balance in soil health by shying away from chemical inputs, similar to an organic operation.
But she noted, a producer does not need to transition to organic to enjoy the benefits of Regenerative Ag.
“A lot of it comes down to stopping that pesticide application and letting that balance of the micronutrients happen to keep the soil health and the plants healthy. We on our farm shy away from tillage as much as we can, but that sometimes is a process depending on what soil you have and how it functions.”
Cotterill founded her company Lineage to promote Regenerative Ag and the vital role soil health plays in human health.
“There is in one teaspoon of healthy soil more biodiversity and microorganisms then there are people on earth. So, you take that, then you take the fact that 1/3 of the world’s soil has been damaged due to poor agricultural practices and chemical inputs that depletion in our soil then means the food that we’re putting in our bodies isn’t as healthy.”
Cotterill noted that in addition to improved human health, Regenerative Ag promotes a healthy ecosystem and can help efforts to combat climate change.