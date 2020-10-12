(KMAland) -- Syngenta Crop Protection, a business unit of Syngenta Group, has acquired a leading biologicals company.
Valagro has a 40-year track record as an innovation pioneer in the field of biologicals. Syngenta Crop Protection believes this investment positions itself as one of the key global companies poised to shape the rapidly growing biologicals market, which is set to double in size over the next five years. Corey Huck, head of global biologicals for Syngenta Crop Protection, tells the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network that the acquisition of Valagro was a great match.
“We really want to build in and expand and find a platform of a company that has been doing this really well for a long time,” Huck said. “All roads led us down to Valagro, a company that has been doing biostimulants for over 40 years. They are based in Italy, they have a global footprint, they operate in 80 countries and they have a broad portfolio of biostimulants and micronutrients.”
Huck says this latest news will benefit growers, as the acquisition reinforces Syngenta Group’s strategy to provide farmers with more complementary product and technology choices and underpins its determination to make agriculture more resilient and sustainable.
“That’s 100 percent of the reason to do it,” Huck said. “We are a grower focused organization. We only do as well as the growers do and how they produce. If we can help that grower produce a better crop with healthier plants to overcome climate change, cold stress, heat stress, or nutrient use efficiency, that lessens the need for biotic stress management of how we actually help the plant overcome insects, diseases, and nematodes. You know, how we can actually help that process by starting with a healthier plant.”
The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.