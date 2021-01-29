(KMAland) -- Taiwan has implemented market access changes for imports of US beef and pork.
According to Joel Haggard, US Meat Export Federation senior vice president for the Asia Pacific, Taiwan eliminated a 30-month cattle age limit for US beef. The country now accepts beef from US cattle of all ages. For US pork, Taiwan established maximum residue limits (MRLs) for ractopamine residues, easing the zero-tolerance policy that had previously been in place.
“January 1st the government of Taiwan opened up the market to US cattle of all ages, fulfilling a commitment they had made years before,” Haggard said. “It is the USA’s sixth largest market for beef with trade now worth over half a billion dollars. Last year, Taiwan arguably mounted the most successful defense against COVID recording just over 850 total cases in the past 12 months. Taiwan’s foodservice sector recorded the least impact of any large economy worldwide, although the number of international visitors did fall over 85 percent as it shut its borders. Hotels were very handicapped.”
Taiwan’s annual exports of US beef exceed $500 million. Haggard notes these market access changes did come with some controversy in Taiwan.
“The opening to US beef of all ages was part of a package announced last summer by Taiwan’s president,” Haggard said. “It featured a commitment by the island to established residue tolerances for ractopamine in imports of US pork. As part of the opening process, Taiwan announced the establishment of country-of-origin labeling for pork, including that in processed meats where most imported pork is utilized. The issue has created a media firestorm in Taiwan and a public commitment by the opposition party to oppose the measure.”
Haggard says that in the short term, US exports will likely slow as a result of this controversy. But he notes that Taiwanese buyers are familiar with the safety and quality of US pork, and demand is expected to gradually rebound.