(Bedford) -- The Taylor County Fair is underway in Bedford.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, fair officials decided to cancel all events except for 4H and FFA activities.
County Director Jenny Ernst says the decisions were not easy.
"Everything was set and we were ready to go," Ernst said. "Then COVID had different ideas for us this year."
While canceling usual festivities such as concerts and demolition derbys was tough, the decision to go on with 4H and FFA festivities was an easy one.
"When COVID first started, myself and the fair board wanted -- no matter what -- to give the kids something face-to face," Ernst said. "The kids had so much taken away from them. They wanted this to happen."
The Taylor County Fair runs through Saturday. Shows at the fair include horse, sheep, goat, poultry, swine and beef shows as well as static events. The complete schedule can be found below.