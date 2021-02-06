(Washington, D.C.) -- The people of China are eating a whole lot more beef. This and other red meat consumption has been playing in the U.S. export market.
Agricultural economists have been pouring through the global red meat consumption numbers looking for the impact of the growing middle class in China. Ohio State agricultural economist Carl Zulauf helped to write an article on the subject for the farmdoc Daily website from the University of Illinois. He says the first takeaway from the numbers is that China, over the last decade, has ramped up beef imports big time.
“They went from about .4 percent of their domestic consumption from beef in 2011 to 17.5 percent in 2018 being sourced by imports. Pork went from .8 percent in 2011 to 2.6 percent in 2018.”
Zulauf dismisses the meat imports in 2019 and 2020 as anomalies. Those increased dramatically but were directly related to the African Swine Fever disease breakout that decimated China's hog herd and aren't likely to continue. Back to beef, now. From 2011 to 2018 the annual increase in beef imports says Zulauf was 423 million pounds of beef per year.
“They were importing in addition, each year, an average increase of 423 million pounds of beef and 235 million pounds of pork. So, that is quite an annual increase.”
Ohio's Zulauf says it will be interesting to see if the Chinese continue the rapid expansion of beef imports in the future. From a broader perspective, he says the last decade suggests the people of China appear to be adopting a more western-style diet.
Two caveats. First, China will likely work to produce a domestic supply of red meat and then there is the alternative says Zulauf.
“Will they become a major leader, both consumer and producer of alternative meats. I'm thinking cellular-based meats here as well as plant protein-based meats. That is a big question particularly if they really are developing a significant western diet with a heavy emphasis on animal proteins. Will they see it that they have to go to the alternative meats market in order to satisfy that need. I think it is a really big strategic question going forward.”