(KMAland) -- Many growers might not think weeds are a factor that can impact corn yield. Dean Grossnickle, agronomy service representative with Syngenta says higher yield potential really starts with early-season weed control.
Grossnickle says weeds that emerge with the corn plant impact its health.
“These weeds do impact corn in a lot of different ways, but weeds present at corn emergence are an immediate source of stress and cause corn to enact a series of defensive measures. Corn stalks will grow taller and also those weeds will grow wider to better compete for sunlight which will also reject the sun's rays. Additionally, corn leaves grow parallel to the row versus out to the row to avoid competing directly for sunlight. Unfortunately, really this alignment is not optimal for absorbing sunlight and these changes can negatively impact yield over time, and you may not be able to overcome that with post-emergence weed control.”
Further, Dr. Bill Johnson, professor of weed science with Purdue University, says loss of nitrogen to weeds can impact yield.
“It's really important early in the year to have clean fields when the corn comes up, because there's two things that happen. Number one, it's competing for nutrients and water. So, most of the time in the eastern Corn Belt, we have wet springs. The moisture is not an issue. However, you do have that competition for nitrogen. It only takes about 10 pounds or so of nitrogen in the aboveground biomass to see an effect of corn yield on the end of the year if supplemental nitrogen is not applied. If supplemental nitrogen is applied, many times you can overcome that early-season competition for nitrogen.”
For corn growers looking to control tough weeds and maximize their yield potential, Grossnickle recommends Acuron herbicide by Syngenta.
“When we're thinking about maximizing our yield potential, one of the best products that Syngenta has to offer is Acuron. Acuron provides a powerful combination of highly effective broad-spectrum weed control, plus really proven crop safety. Acuron contains four active ingredients including the unique component bicyclopyrone, and three effective sites of action, a group, 5, 15, and 27. What really makes it unique is the bicyclopyrone helps Acuron provide built in burndown, greater consistency and powerful weed control, and a long-lasting residual. It gives us that work on these large-seeded broadleaves. When applied preemergence at a full labeled rate, replicated Syngenta and university trials show Acuron outyields the competitors by five to 15 bushels per acre.** And that's really because we're taking care of those large-seeded broadleaves, preserving that yield, have no injury to that corn crop, and that long-lasting residual keeping that field clean.”
To find out what an extra 5 to 15 bushels an acre with Acuron corn herbicide could mean for your revenue potential, try the online calculator at www.FindMoreBushels.com, or talk to your local Syngenta retailer.