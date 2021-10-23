(KMAland) -- This fall, planting decisions relative to corn and soybeans for next season are likely more complicated than usual due to rising production costs and uncertainties about commodity and fertilizer prices.
It will cost more to raise next year's corn and soybean crops. University of Illinois Extension Agricultural Economist Gary Schnitkey says all non-land costs have gone up, especially fertilizer. This is also the one cost that has widened the most between the two crops. Again, both crops will be more expensive to raise next year, but raising corn will cost even more says Gary Schnitkey.
“The difference is between non-land costs for corn and soybeans. The non-land costs for corn next year, we are projecting, is $677. Soybeans are $413. So, there is a $264 difference between those costs. That $264 is the widest it has been and about half of that is fertilizer and the other half is other items. It is the fertilizer that is the one which will change between now and next spring.”
What this means is that the price of corn, relative to the price of soybeans needs to be higher than usual in order to pay for the extra fertilizer cost. Gary Schnitkey has written an article for the University of Illinois farmdoc Daily website detailing just how much higher and it breaks it down by region in the state of Illinois. By the numbers, it will be much harder for southern Illinois farmers to make corn pay than it will be for those in northern Illinois. That's not really a surprise but seeing it in black and white can be eye opening. The farmdoc Daily website article is titled "2022 Planting Decisions, Nitrogen Prices, and Corn & Soybean Prices."