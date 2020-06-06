(KMAland) -- An American Farm Bureau official says farm trade will remain key to supporting the ag economy, during and after the coronavirus pandemic.
Ag trade continues to be a key driver for the farm economy and even more important amid the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. AFB trade adviser Dave Salmonsen.
“We know that’s a constant need, but perhaps it’s even a sharper need, need now, with everything that’s been going on, lately.”
And Salmonsen says U.S. ag trade efforts haven’t taken a break, despite the pandemic.
“The UK talks began, virtually, over the computers. They did some talks there, last week, and they’re going to continue, start those up in the middle of June, getting started. And, of course, the thing with the European Union is there’s been a lot of issues, back and forth, with the Boeing Airbus case, tariffs the U.S. had put on.”
But other efforts, though slowed by the pandemic, are starting to pay dividends.
“We had the China deal, the Japan deal, starting the overture with Kenya, which could, potentially, over time, open up a lot of opportunities, all through Africa…I think, we’ll see the results of the Kenya deal could be very positive for doing new trade in Africa. There’s ongoing talks in South America with Brazil.”
Though much focus remains on China, short on carrying out its 40-billion-dollar Phase 1 ag commitments due to the pandemic, but still buying more corn, soybeans, wheat, pork, beef, and cotton.