(Council Bluffs) -- Agricultural policies headlined former President Donald Trump's campaign event in Council Bluffs Friday afternoon.
The 45th President of the United States touted the agricultural policies under his administration while also lashing out at policies proposed by the Biden Administration and fellow GOP presidential hopeful Ron Desantis. Trump also used the event at the Mid-America Center to roll out a new coalition, "Farmers for Trump," led by Iowa State Representatives Mike Sexton and Derek Wulf. Particularly, Trump touted his support for Iowa's ethanol industry, including a waiver he made for E-15, or fuel blends containing at least 15% ethanol, to be sold in the summer months.
"I fought for Iowa ethanol like no president in history and ethanol--period--like no president," said Trump. "I issued a rule declaring that E-15 would be made available all year round when it was at eight months and they came to me and said 'I don't think you'll be able to do this sir' and I said 'why not.' It didn't make sense for eight months and we made it all year round."
Trump also promoted efforts to increase the number of pumps where such fuels could be sold. In contrast, Trump attacked Desantis, who, as a Florida congressman, co-sponsored a 2017 bill that would have immediately ended the renewable fuel standard, or RFS. Trump also pointed to his GOP primary opponents' opposition to the year-round E-15 waiver.
"If he had is way, the entire economy of Iowa would absolutely collapse and it would collapse if you (end the RFS)," said Trump. "Desantis also slandered the ethanol mandate as quote 'socialism' and called his vicious plan to annihilate the Iowa farming industry as a total no-brainer."
The former President also slammed the Environmental Protection Agency's Waters of the United States regulations implemented under the Obama Administration and eventually repealed by Trump.
"It was truly an outrageous federal power grab over every ditch and every puddle on private land," he said. "You'd have a little water or puddle on your land and they would call it a 'regulated lake' and you couldn't get anywhere near it--it was horrible what they were doing."
Meanwhile, on trade, Trump touted the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which went into effect in July 2020.
"I ended the disaster known as NAFTA--the worst trade deal ever made in the history of our country--and replaced it with the USMCA, that's Mexico-Canada and is the best trade deal ever made," Trump emphasized. "It was a gigantic victory for the U.S. farmer and the USMCA pried open Canada's dairy, poultry, and egg markets for American producers."
If re-elected, Trump also wants to expand ethanol further into the global market and increase exports for U.S. producers. Additionally, Trump says the Biden Administration has been waging a "non-stop war" against agriculture ranging from ethanol blending levels to plans to reduce the estate tax exemption level.
"Just weeks ago, the Biden EPA slashed ethanol blending levels by hundreds of millions of gallons and he's trying to raise taxes on farms and reinstate the (estate tax) when you want to leave your farm to your incredible families and reinstate that entirely," said Trump. "Fertilizer prices are now almost 300% higher than they were a short time ago and people can't get it."
Trump's remarks also were preceded by an Agriculture Policy Panel Discussion featuring Iowa State Representative Bobby Kaufmann, Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker, Pottawattamie County GOP Chair Starlyn Perdue, Justin Schultz with the Renewable Fuels Association, and John Tiarks a 5th generation farmer and seed dealer.