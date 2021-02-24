(Washington, D.C.) -- Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States had a one percent increase year-to-year, according to the USDA.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the latest Cattle on Feed Report on Friday, and USDA livestock branch chief Travis Averill provides an overview of what was published in the report.
“Cattle on feed came in at 12.1 million head, up one percent from February 1, 2020,” Averill said. “This is the second highest February 1 inventory since the data series began back in 1996. Also from the report, we had placements at 2.02 million head, up three percent from 2020. The marketings during the month of January totaled 1.82 million head, down six percent. Just a note when you are talking about marketings, there were two less business days in January 2020 versus January 2021.”
Averill takes a look at Iowa-specific cattle on feed data.
“Cattle on feed in the feedlots of a thousand or more capacity, Iowa was at 620,000 head, down seven percent from the 670,000 from last February,” Averill said. “Placements for Iowa during January was 109,000 head, down two percent from the 111,000 head from the previous year. Cattle marketed from Iowa feedlots was 97,000 head, down 10 percent or down from 108,000 from the previous year’s January marketed cattle.”
The full Cattle on Feed Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.