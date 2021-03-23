(KMAland) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the latest Cattle on Feed Report on Friday. The report showed a 2% increase for inventory.
USDA livestock analyst Shayle Shagam provides some key numbers from USDA’s latest report on cattle feedlot activity.
“The number of cattle on feed on March 1st was 12 million head, which was about 2% above a year ago,” Shagam said. “During February, just under 1.7 million head replaced which was about 2% below a year earlier. And the number of cattle marketed during February was 1.7 million head which was 2% below a year earlier.”
Shagam provides a few reasons why placements in feedlots and marketings out of feedlots were both 2% below year ago levels.
“February obviously there were some issues with weather which probably affected both the marketing and the placement number,” Shagam said. “In some cases, if you couldn’t get the cattle up to the feedlot, you couldn’t get the cattle from the feedlot to the packing plant.”
Shagam notes the 12 million head for cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. is the second highest March 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Net placements were 1.63 million head. During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 335,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 295,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 465,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 409,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 125,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 55,000 head.
Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during February, unchanged from 2020. Other disappearance includes death loss, movement from feedlots to pasture, and shipments to other feedlots for further feeding.
To view the March Cattle on Feed Report in its entirety, visit the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service website.