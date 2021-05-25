(KMAland) -- The USDA says there were some deceptively high numbers on the Cattle on Feed Report released Friday afternoon.
USDA Livestock Analyst Shayle Shagam says cattle on feed in the U.S. is up 5% for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head.
“The number of cattle on feed on May 1st was about 11.7 million head, which was 5% above a year ago and the second highest May 1st inventory since the series began in 1996,” said Shagam. “During April, feedlots placed about 1.8 million head, which was 27% above 2020. During April, feedlots marketed just over 1.9 million head, which was 33% above year earlier levels.”
During April, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 380,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 250,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 420,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 481,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 220,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.
Shagam says the latest USDA report had some deceptively high numbers.
“You have to remember that we are comparing against April of 2020 when we were already entering all of the turmoil in the sector due to the COVID-19 problems with the meatpacking plants,” said Shagam.
Also on Friday’s Cattle on Feed Report, other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during April – 21% below 2020. Other disappearance was the lowest for April since the series began in 1996.
The full May Cattle on Feed Report can be viewed here.