(KMAland) -- The gold standard around the world, U.S. dairy is poised to set new export records for 2021.
Corey Geiger, Holstein Association USA president, has seen firsthand how U.S. dairy products are welcomed in other countries, most recently traveling as part of the U.S. Dairy Export Council’s Farmer Trade Mission to Dubai.
Throughout his career in the dairy industry, Corey Geiger has been well-versed in international travel.
He’s crisscrossed the globe, sharing the positive message of U.S. dairy producers and their high-quality products.
“I've learned that consumers around the world crave dairy products. In travels in a country like Vietnam, when people get additional income, one of the first things they want to do is purchase wholesome dairy products so that their children have better life than they did. And people will work many days in a month just to pay for those things.”
In early November, he was part of a farmer trade mission with the U.S. Dairy Export Council to Dubai.
When standing in a grocery store looking at the wide variety of U.S. cheese and dairy products, it brings the entire picture into greater light.
“I think that's important for all of us to remember at the grassroots level here…ultimately, we're delivering a great service to our fellow men and women, our citizens of the United States and around the world.”
No matter where they call home, consumers love learning more about where their food comes from — and the families and individuals behind dairy products.
“The other thing I've learned as I visit with dairy farmers specifically, we have a great passion for our animals. We have a great passion for our families and most of the people that breed cows are multi-generation farms. There's new people that are coming to our business too and bringing excitement and energy in, but we're building on many traditions and using science to improve our farms, too. The more we can share that with consumers, the better off we will all be.”
As president of Holstein Association USA, Geiger believes the future of U.S. Registered Holsteins is very bright. Because of the high-quality product she provides and the elite genetics the breed contributes to the global dairy industry.
“We are in the information and data era here. And there is more known about the Holstein cow than any domestic animal on the planet. We can study that Holstein in all these different climates and find out how she performs here in the United States, but again, we have many great customers that are pursuing genetics from America, and so we can take her around the globe.”
You can learn more at Holsteinusa.com.