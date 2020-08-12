(KMAland) -- Pork exports to Central America achieved growth in the first half of 2020.
According to the U.S. Meat Export Federation, exports to Central America are still rising despite temporary interruptions in U.S. pork production and significant restrictions on the Central American foodservice sector due to COVID-19. Lucia Ruano is USMEF’s representative in Central America and the Dominican Republic. She explains that USMEF promotional programs in the region are focused on expanding the range of U.S. pork meals ordered online.
“The industry has seen the need to strengthen the online channel,” Ruano said. “Many consumers are moving to e-commerce platforms. Many consumers want to recreate their culinary experiences at home, and because of the mandatory restrictions in each country, we are promoting the stay at home recipes with ways to prepare U.S. pork cuts.”
COVID-19 arrived in Central America in mid-March, largely shutting down the region’s restaurants except for home delivery. All countries in the region recently resumed in-restaurant dining, but with social distancing limits in place and ongoing consumer concerns about the virus, most business is still conducted through takeout and delivery.
Ruano notes that the hands-on culinary training sessions USMEF has traditionally held in Central America are now being conducted as webinars and have been expanded to include targeted end consumers.
“One of the benefits that we have discovered is that now we are able to identify the type of audience that we want to reach,” Ruano said. “This can give us the opportunity to host the webinars with strategies according to the different purchasing groups and their preferences and age groups to influence the message we want to give the audience.”
USMEF data shows exports to mainstay market Honduras jumped 13 percent year-over-year to more than $34 million, and larger shipments to Nicaragua and El Salvador also helped push regionwide exports 5 percent higher to $112.3 million.