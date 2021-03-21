(KMAland) -- It’s tax filing season, which means sorting through forms and paperwork.
This year, preparing to file may take an unexpected twist for people who suddenly discover they have a Form 1099-G listing the unemployment benefits they received – only they never applied for or received the benefit. AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl says it’s happening across the United States.
“The number of fraudulent unemployment claims have spiked as states have rushed to send out legitimate unemployment benefits since the pandemic took hold. One estimate puts losses at $36 billion.”
Should you have a Form 1099-G unexpectedly, Voskuhl says to take these steps.
“If you have found that someone claimed unemployment benefits in your name, inform your employer and contact your state unemployment agency immediately. Then, visit identitytheft.gov and follow the guidance specific to your situation. And make a plan to monitor your credit report moving forward.”
Learn more online at www.aarp.org/aarplive.