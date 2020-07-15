(Afton) -- The Union County Fair is set to begin Thursday in a somewhat normal capacity.
While there will be some slight changes, Youth Coordinator Michaela O'Grady says the fair will be relatively normal, for the most part.
"We are getting for the fair and we are exciting we are going to have a fair," O'Grady said. "For the most part, it will be pretty normal with the exception that a lot of the stock won't be on the ground unless people want them or are part of the sale."
O'Grady says lots of thought and discussion went into the decision with the fair.
"We really spent a lot of time working with committees," O'Grady said. "They did a great job of making those decisions."
Unlike many fairs, the Union County Fair will feature grandstand events such as a demolition derby, tractor pulls, a rodeo as well as some concerts.
Shows at the Union County Fair include poultry, dog, swine, goat, sheep, rabbit and beef.
The fair will conclude on Wednesday the 22nd. The complete schedule to the Union County Fair can be viewed here.