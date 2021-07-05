(KMAland) -- The United Soybean Board’s Take Action program helps farmers manage resistance in their fields, be it weeds, disease or pests.
Dr. Carl Bradley, University of Kentucky Extension Specialist, says that when it comes to fungicide needs, the Take Action program helps protect yield, manage diseases and preserve disease management tools.
“We're asking farmers to go to the I Will Take Action website. On this website, there's a lot of really good information on different strategies available for disease management. And this website also offers a farmer focus educational section that's going to help them understand the importance of fungicide resistance management, but also help them proactively manage fungicide resistance on their own.”
That website, iwilltakeaction.com, helps farmers identify disease in their field and how to manage those challenges.
“A lot of it has to do with scouting and making a risk assessment. Keep in mind that what you're seeing out there, is it at a level that's important to apply a fungicide or not? Or keep in mind the type of weather that we have. Rain, humidity, those are the type of things that really drive a lot of the foliar diseases that we see in some of our major crops. And so, keeping an eye on the weather, and just kind of make an assessment of risks, is really going to help you apply fungicides, when they're necessary.”
Bradley says Take Action offers growers several benefits regarding resistance issues. The program is also endorsed by the corn, cotton, sorghum and wheat commodity groups, land-grant universities, and various agribusiness organizations.
“There’s a lot of really good information, not just on disease management, but also on insect pest management as well as weed management. Resistance management is a long-term goal, is really one of the key things about this website and all that information there is really going to help farmers be able to utilize some of these crop protection tools and help sustain them for a longer period of time.”
Again, learn more at iwilltakeaction.com.