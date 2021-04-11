(KMAland) -- The United Soybean Board is working to improve protein content and quality of U.S. soybean meal. Animal agriculture is the number one consumer of U.S. soybean meal, a critical customer for U.S. soybean farmers, according to South Dakota farmer and USB farmer-leader David Iverson.
"Ninety-seven percent of the U.S. soybean meal is fed to animal agriculture. That may be in chickens, turkey, eggs, or fish. So, it's extremely important to know what those end users are wanting, and that's where the United Soybean Board is continually working to improve the product of the U.S. soybean.”
With end-users in mind, the soy checkoff forged a partnership to seek ways to improve U.S. soybeans.
“The United Soybean Board has partnered with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research to do a $3.2 million funded project to improve our soybeans for our end users, whether that's domestically or internationally, without compromising our yield, which is extremely important to producers, us farmers.”
Iverson says it’s essential that farmers meet our customers’ expectations, and end-users are asking for a sustainable soybean.
“And I think as farmers, many times, we harvest a crop, we produce it, and we bring it the elevator, and we think that's the end of it. But the soybeans has a long trail of where it ends up, and so it's extremely important to know what our end users are wanting and to meet that need. And now, when sustainability is more than a buzzword, it's something that we need to be addressing, and as U.S. soybean farmers, we have been addressing that to say that we have a great bean and can prove it through science and we want to continue to do research to provide what our end users are wanting.”
