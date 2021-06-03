(KMAland) -- June is National Homeownership Month and the USDA is highlighting its efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says USDA is committed to using its resources to help support healthy, resilient and more equitable communities through homeownership. Since 1949, USDA has helped 4.7 million families and individuals buy homes in rural areas. Deputy Undersecretary Justin Maxson says there are two main criteria for people who want to apply to USDA Rural Development’s Homeownership Programs.
“Generally, I would say your income is an important piece of the equation,” said Maxson. “The majority of our programs support either very-low to low income applicants. The other criteria is the size of the community. Generally, our loans are available to families who live in rural communities or towns smaller than about 35,000.”
The four USDA programs are the Single Family Housing Direct Home Loan Program, Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program, the Home Repair Loan and Grant Program, and the Mutual Self-Help Housing Grant Program.
To learn more about these homeownership programs, visit usda.gov or contact a Rural Development State Office near you.