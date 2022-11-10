(Clarinda) -- State and federal USDA Farm Service Agency officials spoke with area ag leaders Thursday afternoon at a roundtable in Clarinda.
FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux visited and toured the southwest Iowa community Thursday, capped off by the two-hour roundtable in which the USDA administrator discussed various topics with several community leaders. Ducheneaux was appointed Administrator of the FSA in February 2021. The group discussed a variety of programs that are working and those that could still use some work, ranging from better utilizing the Conservation Reserve Program to providing better health insurance for farmers. However, no matter which sector of community members spoke, a common topic was the FSA's farm loan program and incentivizing younger individuals to pursue careers in agriculture. Speaking with reporters following the roundtable, Ducheneaux says the current farm loans do little in tailoring towards beginning farmers.
"The young, beginning farmer they have to come through the exact same door as the producer and meet the same qualifications, and get some of the money we set aside," Ducheneaux explained. "We don't have any special programs that are specifically tailored to the needs of a beginning farmer where they need to be able to accumulate some assets and accumulate some liquidity to be able to weather those tough times."
He adds that most conservation programs require individuals to have been in production for at least a year before applying. Additionally, as the amount of CRP land continues to grow across the country, during the roundtable, Ducheneaux says conservation and production should be included in the same conversation.
"Every time we say conservation, we should follow it up with what kind of production it's doing and stop having separate conversations about conservation and production," said Ducheneaux. "That land is becoming more productive if we use it thoughtfully and it's a better reserve for the future if we use it thoughtfully. Right now we charge a 25% value of the rental payment for a producer to engage in 'normal' use -- maybe we need to revisit that policy."
Other topics included but were not limited to the USDA's role in bringing rural broadband within city limits of certain communities in southwest Iowa and finding ways to make off-farm income supplemental rather than a necessity. Ducheneaux says now is the time to turn these concerns to their local political leaders as work on next year's Farm Bill is already underway, in which his agency will play a specific role.
"We're not really setting out a slate of priorities for what we think should be in the farm bill, that's the purview of the folks on the hill," he said. "Our role is to be responsive and if they say 'how would this work' we can tell them based on our experience how that might work and give them the feedback they need to know whether or not adjustments need to be made prior to passage."
Ducheneaux had high praises for the local FSA office and Bank Iowa for their work as an ag lender in the region. He says these types of community hearings are one of the more productive parts of his job.
"These are some of the most engaging moments of the work that I get to do -- talking first hand with folks in the community about what we can do better, what's working, and frankly coming up with some ideas we've never even thought of before," said Ducheneaux. "We can take those back and (Secretary Tom Vilsack) has been real supportive of us taking a look at our statutory authority and finding that flexibility to benefit our producers and benefit our rural community."
Ducheneaux says some fresh ideas, were brought up by Bank Iowa Regional President Gilbert Thomas, including area banks and the FSA financially supporting local FFA chapters and interest buy-down programs.
Other community leaders in attendance included Iowa FSA Executive Director Matt Russell, Wendy Johnson and Seth Watkins from the Iowa FSA State Committee, Clarinda High School Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor Andy Johnson, Randy Wenstrand from the Page County FSA Committee, Allyson and Owen Johnson from the Brokaw FFA Chapter, Clarinda Regional Health Center Board of Trustee Bryan Whipp, Chad Wellhausen, and Clarinda Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Amy McQueen.