(KMAland) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the investment of $28 million in six new Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP) projects and four ongoing ones.
The projects enable conservation partners and producers to work together to return critical wetland functions to agricultural landscapes. Partners will contribute $2.82 million, bringing the total investments to $30.82 million. Wetlands provide tremendous benefits ranging from cleaner water, to flood prevention, to enhancing wildlife habitat and to sequestering carbon – says Terry Cosby, acting Chief for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
"You can just imagine this big sponge out there and soaking up," Cosby said. "By the time it releases it, it's filtered out any pollutants that's there. It's just a filter system like we would do for an intake system. It just serves as a big filter."
Among the new projects is Iowa’s Skunk River, a 93-mile-long tributary of the Mississippi River. This existing project, which initially targeted 1,800 acres for habitat restoration and permanent protection, now seeks to enroll and restore 700 to 1,000 additional acres of riverine wetland and grassland habitats.
Now in its second phase, the Skunk River project aims to restore important monarch habitats through floodplain wetland and grassland restoration, restore off-channel and wet meadow wetlands, and provide reduced sediment and nutrient delivery to the Skunk River system. First-year activities are fully funded by partner contributions.
Since 2014, WREP projects across 11 states have resulted in 136 closed wetland easements and wetland easements pending closure, protecting more than 27,425 acres. In total, NRCS has supported landowners in protecting more than 2.85 million acres through wetland easement programs nationwide.