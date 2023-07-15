(Washington, D.C.) -- The Department of Agriculture last week opened applications for Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act.
The program provides financial assistance for eligible farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.
Gloria Montano Greene, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, says, however, even before the application window opened, scammers were trying to steal personal information from farmers.
“USDA is aware of some lawyers and groups spreading misleading information about the 22007 program, pressuring people to sign retainer agreements and asking people to fill out forms with private and sensitive information in order to access funds.”
To apply, borrowers have the option to apply via the e-filing portal at 22007apply.gov or submit paper-based forms via mail or in-person delivery to the program’s local offices.
“Filing an application will be free. No lawyer is required for you to file an application for financial assistance under Section 22007 of the IRA. if you feel the need for legal advice, please seek the assistance of a trusted licensed attorney.”
The application process will be open to October 31, 2023. Under the planned timeline, applications will be reviewed in November and December, with payments reaching recipients soon thereafter.