(Washington, D.C.) -- USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack Tuesday announced $700 million in pandemic grant funding for farm and food workers.
Vilsack says Farm and Food Worker Relief funds will be distributed through grants of $5 million to $50 million to state agencies, tribal entities and non-profits that help farm and meatpacking workers.
“Doing this essential work has also come, not only at a potential physical risk, but also at a financial risk. Many of these workers have had to, out of their own pocket, pay for mask or personal protective equipment, during the course of this pandemic.”
While others have had to take unpaid leave to care for themselves or relatives, get tested, or quarantine during the deadliest early outbreaks of COVID-19.
Farm and meat plant workers will be eligible to receive up to $600 each, while a small $20 million pilot will help grocery workers.
As for those who are undocumented.
“Frankly, the pandemic didn’t choose between documented and undocumented workers. I understand and appreciate that there are, there may be other legal issues that will have to be resolved, and I hopeful that we’ll be able to provide as much help to as many people as possible.”
Vilsack says USDA will soon announce a separate $700 million in pandemic grants for producers, processors, farmers markets, and distributors.