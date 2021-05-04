(KMAland) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced an upcoming virtual event that will highlight businesses that are creating state-of-the-art technical solutions to reduce food loss and waste.
The USDA is hosting its first-ever food loss and waste innovation fair on May 26th. In the U.S., more than one-third of all available food goes uneaten through loss or waste. Businesses are creating solutions to address food loss and waste throughout the food system – from farm to table, says Dr. Jean Buzby, USDA Food Loss and Waste Liaison.
“Visitors can learn about state-of-the-art solutions from businesses, governments, and academic innovators,” said Buzby. “Attendees can tech-chat with representatives and other guests, watch videos and download reports and other materials.”
Feature organizations during the virtual event may include U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions, USDA agencies working on food loss and waste-reducing activities, and USDA-funded organizations that are developing or marketing food loss and waste reducing technologies.
Buzby says hundreds of people are already signed up for the May 26th event. Participants will host virtual booths where they showcase their state-of-the-art food loss and waste activities, products, and innovations. Examples may include new packaging that keeps produce fresher, longer, or food products made from misshapen fruit. The fair will also showcase food sector industry leaders who are committed to reducing food loss and waste in their operations.
“There’s no limit on the number of people who can register,” said Buzby. “Of course, you can attend this online, virtual and free. People can register both here in the United States and around the world.”
Buzby says the innovation fair is for people and organizations who want to learn about the latest developments in reducing food loss and waste, such as research, new technologies and products on the market.
The virtual event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 26th. To register, click here.