(KMAland) -- U.S. Grains Council Chair Jim Raben is celebrating a special anniversary in 2021. He’s been with the Council for ten years, and looking back, Raben says the first few years with USGC were a learning experience.
“I’ve always been interested in trade, more so than politics, so this made for an opportunity that I was really interested in U.S. Grains. I liked what they were doing; I believed in what they were doing. And so, I said maybe someday I’ll run for leadership. And being that all the states vote for you, they have to believe in you before you ever get there. I was very fortunate that when I ran for the first set of offices, secretary/treasurer, that I got in and then moved up the ladder. I felt privileged that I’d made it that far. And then as time went on, I guess the goal to be a chairman was definitely a real privilege and something that I had desired as I moved through U.S. Grains.”
His theme as USGC Chair has been “building relationships, building trade.” He says relationships are important even if a country isn’t a top customer.
“You have to make relationships. Last year, I went to Myanmar. We met with people and buyers and feeders, made ourselves present, they know what we stand for, and just being there and meeting these people and going out to eat meals together builds that relationship. When they say ‘okay, we can’t buy our corn from someplace else, we need to find a new direction to go,’ or ‘these people don’t have it to buy, the U.S. does,’ they’re going to look to us. I think the relationship is a big start to anything in life you do.”
Raben talks about his hopes for the organization going forward.
“I just hope we stay on a straight and narrow course and keep our feet on the ground, and we keep our people overseas really in-tune with what they want and keep them a part of the overall team. That’s a must, to keep everybody on the same team.”
His one-year term as chair ends in July. A typical year means the chair spends a lot of time overseas meeting with customers in other countries. COVID-19 meant it was time for Raben to become more familiar with virtual meetings.
“It will be a year we won’t forget. I guess that makes me special because I didn’t get to go to any of them because of COVID. But I just got back from Panama with our CEO Ryan Le Grand and talked with the office down there. I’ve been down to Panama but never to the office, nor has Ryan. He and I are going to try to hit some of the offices overseas, depending on the restrictions to get in. I never was a very technology-minded person. Virtual meetings? Boy, I hated them at first. Now, I can see the value in them. If we can’t have them in person, these virtual meetings are a plus.”
While things can change over a decade, he says one thing that doesn’t change is the need to build relationships with grain buyers.
“We have built a good, firm relationship with many countries, and they look toward us for their grain needs, which is great. To me, it hasn’t changed that much. Yes, the amount they buy each year depends on the economy, but as far as our relationship with many of the countries, we have made them stronger. They believe in us, and we believe in them, and we have a good seller-buyer relationship.”
Again, that’s Jim Raben of the U.S. Grains Council.