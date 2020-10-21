(Washington, D.C.) -- The US Meat Export Federation will recognize two individuals at its upcoming virtual strategic planning conference next month.
USMEF’s Distinguished Service Award and Michael J. Mansfield Award will be handed out when the event is held November 10-13th. Receiving the Distinguished Service Award will be Texas Beef Council Executive Vice President Richard Wortham. The award recognizes an individual for leadership and lifetime contributions toward the achievement of USMEF’s mission to enhance demand for U.S. red meat exports.
“Anything that I’ve achieved here – certainly this award – is a direct result of a commitment the board of the Texas Beef Council has had for more than 30 years,” Wortham said. “With the hard work this staff has put in, I’m proud to accept this award, but I would accept it on behalf of the board and staff that has really maintained that relationship for so many years.”
Receiving the Michael J. Mansfield Award is former assistant US trade representative Sharon Bomer Lauritsen. USMEF established this award in recognition of the US Senate majority leader, whose decades of government service advanced US trade relations throughout the world.
“USMEF has been such an important partner of mine and my team’s at USTR,” Lauritsen said. “Over 20 years, whether it was working through all the BSE issues we had around the world in the early 2000s or the transpacific partnership negotiations, the members and the staff were always on top of things and always able to give us the guidance we needed as trade negotiators.”
