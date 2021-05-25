(KMAland) -- The U.S. Meat Export Federation says Argentina’s recent suspension of most beef exports is a misguided policy.
Last week, the Argentine government announced a suspension of beef exports with a stated goal of bolstering domestic supplies. USMEF economist Erin Borror says that while some may view this development as a potential boost for U.S. beef exports, the export suspension is of little benefit to anyone, and past experience suggests it will negatively impact both beef producers and consumers in Argentina.
“Restrictions are – at least for now – for 30 days,” said Borror. “Trade that’s happening within quota are still allowed to go. They also export small volumes to the United States. They have their own quota for that, and that trade can continue. There are some exceptions, but of course China is their big customer and their big market of which there are no exceptions.”
Borror says in the past, Argentina’s export restrictions created great uncertainty for ranchers and cattle feeders and made them less profitable, causing a pullback in production. With less beef being produced, consumption also suffered.
“If we look back over history, we’ve seen firsthand the damage and uncertainty these past policies have had,” said Borror. “Certainly, Argentina was one of the initial export powerhouses before big export restrictions in 2006.”
The suspension does not apply to beef variety meat or to beef muscle cuts exported under specific quotas. Argentina currently accounts for 8% of total global beef exports, with more than 70% of its 2021 exports destined for China.
While Borror says China will definitely be the market most impacted by the suspension, she does not feel it will significantly influence U.S. exports, as U.S. grain-fed beef shipments to China were already on the rise and compete primarily with Australian product.