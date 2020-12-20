(KMAland) -- Marketing U.S. red meat world-wide during a pandemic takes creative strategies.
Things like trade teams, plant visits, all in-person events, aren’t options in 2020. However, adapting to new ways of promotions creates innovation. During the U.S. Meat Export Federation Virtual Strategic Planning Conference, a panel focused on how USMEF has reacted to the disruptions.
USMEF South Korea Director Jihae Yang says that consumers were getting tired of the normal at-home meals, so, the industry offered new, at-home options that were previously found only at top steakhouses.
“People got to have more time at home, and gradually being tired of regular home meals, so they wanted to try the restaurant quality meal at home. So, they are learning professional recipes from YouTube. So, retailers and e-commerce introduced the Homestaurant theme, this is the new wording of Home and Restaurant. Peter Luger steak meal kit is sold through Korea’s largest food delivery app, and we also promoted the chilled prime steak items at American Beef Homestaurant promotion at Gmarket.”
The Home Restaurant campaign promotes restaurant quality meals for consumers to cook at home.
In Mexico, there was an increase in meal deliveries, according to Gerardo Rodriguez, USMEF's Marketing Director for Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic.
“We have a lot of digital apps, like UberEATS. At the beginning at the sanitary crisis, people say, okay, I am willing to pay this premium. Bu then people decided to reconsider paying 35 percent premium. Now, we are working with individual restaurants, or maybe third-party companies. At this moment, we need to consider that the home delivery, the usage of these apps, are on the peak of the curve and is going to be reduced at some point, but is going to be diversified to different options.”
Joel Haggard, USMEF Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, says lockdowns in the spring required a shift in promotions of U.S. products. However, China’s quick recovery has returned promotions back to a “new normal.”
“These promotions that we started conducting in retail stores in the spring in China involve more advertising, more point of sale featuring, but no in store sampling, more incentive programs, the live streaming promotions. And then, of course, more online recipe developments for pandemic home chefs. But for China, the quick recovery resulted in us only having to adjust about 15 percent of our marketing budget to other activity categories. So, overall, things are basically back to normal in terms of the promotion, but it’s a new normal.”
Rodriguez says changes in the way consumers purchase and utilize meat are around to stay.
“We need to understand that these changes that we have been living with in the last couple of months, some of them are staying for good. People learn new ways of living, they change their habits. Now, gathering at home, having barbeques, cooking at home, is more and more popular.”
Haggard echoes the comments from Rodriguez, that COVID-19, and African swine fever in China, have accelerated ongoing consumer shifts.
“You have this greater interest in traceability, that’s both due do African swine fever and COVID, you have farm-to-consumer marketing through live stream within china, acceptance of frozen product because of e-commerce. You see everyday online grocery shopping, that’s happening everywhere in the world. You have this integration with consumer education with online purchasing. And everywhere in the world, because of how COVID slammed the food service environment, you’re seeing a spate of new restaurant openings, that equals innovation. So, this is the new normal that we’re living in right now.”
Again, those comments were part of the Creative Marketing Session during the USMEF Virtual Strategic Planning Conference. Learn more online at USMEF.org.