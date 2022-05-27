(Stanton) -- As May Beef Month starts to wrap up, KMA News spoke with one final area producer.
Chris Vanderholm owns and operates Vanderholm Cattle Company based just south of Stanton. He works with his wife, son, daughter, and son-in-law. Vanderholm's cattleman heritage traces back to his great-grandfather who came over from Sweden and raised registered Shorthorn cattle near the same area. Vanderholm says he enjoys being able to continue his family's cattle operations traditions.
"It's awesome to have the family involved," said Vanderholm. "Cody is our son. He used to live in Cedar Rapids, and he missed being around the livestock and the cattle. So when he moved back, he joined in with us in the cattle operation."
The Vanderholm family runs a small Angus cow/calf herd that they breed with purebred Angus and Simmental bulls. They also sell show heifers, bulls, and breeding stock to their customer base of mainly 4-H and FFA participants. Vanderholm says they always want to make sure they're raising the highest quality stock possible.
"We strive to a niche market of selling to these elite show cattle," said Vanderholm. "For example, we had two of our cattle that were at the Iowa State Fair last summer and were champions -- we're pretty proud of that fact."
While they've had to put a bit more into the front end costs of their operation recently, Vanderholm says he's appreciative to be in an industry he loves.
"It's my pastime," said Vanderholm. "I've had several joint surgeries, so I can't do a lot of the sports or different activities anymore so cattle are kind of my outlet and passion. It's always fun to go out in the field this time of year in the pasture and watch the calves and cows -- just relaxing and therapeutic."
You can follow along with all of Vanderholm Cattle Company's updates on their Facebook page. Chris Vanderholm spoke about his experience as a producer on the KMA "Morning Show." You can hear the full interview below.