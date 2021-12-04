(Washington) -- Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Friday announced a $633 million investment to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities.
“We're announcing today $633 million being invested in 793 projects, impacting all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Five key programs focused on resiliency, energy efficiency and biofuel infrastructure. $595 million dollars in loans and $38 million in grants.”
Vilsack says the funding reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development helps rural America address economic development, infrastructure and social service needs.
“We are looking at providing under the Community Facility Disaster Programs $35 million to create more resilient rural electric infrastructure. We are investing $356 million in the Renewable Energy for America Program. We're investing $32 million in the Rural Energy Savings Program, and $3 million being invested in nine states to expand access to higher blends of biofuels.”
Vilsack says more infrastructure announcements are on the way.
“The announcements today are very consistent with the work that will also be done as a result of the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act. We're looking forward to announcements involving expanded broadband, the opportunity to improve roads and bridges, our ports and inland waterways, and create greater resiliency in our forests and working lands, also creating jobs as well as a boost to the economy.”
Vilsack adds look for the additional investment announcements in 2022.