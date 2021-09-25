(KMAland) -- Fresh off a meeting with the G20 Ag Ministers in Florence, Italy, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack spoke at the Agri-Pulse and Kansas City Agribusiness Council Ag Outlook Forum. He told the audience that his trip to Italy was important for U.S. agriculture, especially when it came to climate discussions.
“So, it was important for me to be there in Florence, because our European friends, as you know, have a new common agricultural policy, which they commonly referred to as ‘Farm to Fork,’ and their member countries are now in the process of implementing that new common agricultural policy. It's a policy that is focused on transitioning significantly and transforming the way in which they provide subsidies and help to farmers across the EU in exchange for good environmental practices.”
He said the rest of the world needs to know that U.S. agriculture is on board with climate change mitigation, but there are different ways to get there.
“We wanted to make sure that the world understood that there was a consensus on the ultimate goal, which is to get to net-zero emissions in agriculture by the year 2050, simply because the market demands it, but understanding that there were multiple and different ways to obtain that goal. The EU has chosen one way; we in the United States believe that a market-oriented, incentive-based, voluntary system is effective, and it will be effective to get us to the same destination.”
Vilsack said the U.S. wanted to build a group of nations that believe the European Union’s Farm to Fork program wasn’t the only way to reach climate goals.
“So, it was important and necessary for us to voice that alternative, and then to seek, as I did in bilateral discussions with several agricultural ministers, the beginnings of a coalition of nations that feel as we do about voluntary, market-based, science-driven approaches to climate will result, ultimately, in us reaching the goal of net-zero emissions. I had a very good, solid conversation with my counterpart in Brazil, for example, where I think both of us understand and appreciate that we can't let our European friends dominate this conversation and suggest that there's a single way to get to this ultimate goal.”
It’s also important that climate policies don’t get used to inhibit trade between countries.
“We also wanted to make sure that people understood and appreciated that whatever system we utilize in ultimately getting to this goal should not be used as a barrier to trade. We wanted to make sure that the message about the openness and transparency of trade relationships need to continue.”
Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack speaking at the Agri-Pulse and Kansas City Agribusiness Council’s Ag Outlook Forum.