(Des Moines) -- Speaking at the U.S. Grains Council Summer Meeting Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack commented on trade issues in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Vilsack says his main concern is maintaining balanced trade.
“The balance that we have to strike between encouraging our own economy and building our own economy and strengthening our own economy without sending the message that we're only concerned about our economy, and therefore not interested in the relationships you have to have to be a good trading relationship. The President is very clear on this, he wants to encourage us at USDA and every department of government to look for opportunities to Buy America and I certainly support that, but if that's all we do and we don't figure out creative ways to have a good positive relationship with our Mexican neighbors and our Canadian neighbors, it might restrict our number two and number three, market opportunity.”
Regarding Mexico, Vilsack says they can’t take political positions that are contrary to science.
“So, when you basically say, you know, we just got real concerns about GE corn was, you know, what are those concerns and are they legitimate, and Secretary Villalobos has indicated to me that they are only concerned as it relates to corn that's used in food, as opposed to feed, and that's something. So, to me, the key here is making sure that we understand we've got an agreement. We know what we negotiated we know what this, what the purpose and intent of this agreement was which was to modernize NAFTA, which has worked for all three countries, from an agricultural perspective, and we want to maintain a good proper relationship."
As for Canada, Vilsack says they need to follow through on their commitments on dairy trade.
“It’s really about making sure that they understand that the tricks that are played, the gimmicks that are played with reference their dairy industry just can't continue to happen because we negotiate in good faith, and expansion of the return of quota. And we're faced now with Canada trying to be too cute by half in terms of how they're implementing that increased tariff quota. They're essentially delegating it to entities that have no desire or interest in purchasing our dairy products, and so while we have an increased quota we don't have a customer, interested in purchasing.”
Vilsack says the expectation was that Canada would expand the list of potential customers to include food service, which would increase demand for U.S. dairy. Vilsack added, it’s critical people know the U.S. is serious about enforcement.