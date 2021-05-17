(Des Moines) -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says the 2021 World Food Prize winner was a worthy recipient of the prestigious award.
On Tuesday, Dr. Shakuntala Thilsted of Denmark and Trinidad Tobago received the 2021 World Food Prize, which is often referred to as the “Nobel Prize for Food and Agriculture.” Secretary Vilsack says Dr. Thilsted has pioneered fish farming methods that are more productive and environmentally responsible.
“She’s helped to develop culturally appropriate fish-based foods, promoted nutrition-focused practices and policies with communities, researchers, development agents and government agencies,” said Vilsack. “She’s been tireless in promoting their work including the merits of pond polyculture.”
Vilsack says Dr. Thilsted has created new, ready-to-use fish-based foods that are beneficial for women and children.
“Especially children in the first 1000 days of life, which is a critical period for their development,” said Vilsack. “I know she has been very much involved in building local recipes and developing whole dried fish-based products that has resulted in reduced loss and waste.”
Vilsack adds aquaculture represents an important opportunity to expand the global circular economy.
“As our global population grows, we’ll need diverse sources of low emission and high nutrition foods like aquaculture,” said Vilsack. “It’s going to be crucial in feeding the world while reducing our impact on the climate.”
The World Food Prize Foundation is based out of Des Moines.