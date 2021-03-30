(Washington, D.C.) -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently discussed his top trade priorities now that he and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai have been confirmed to their respective positions.
During a virtual press conference with members of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting, Secretary Vilsack said the main focus will be on trade relations with Mexico and Canada, as well as strengthening existing trade agreements with China and Japan.
“Implementation of USMCA,” Vilsack said. “Expansion of the Japanese trade agreement to eliminate the disadvantage we currently find our beef producers under by virtue of the fact we sold a lot of beef to Japan early in the year. We’re now faced with a tariff that puts us in a disadvantage in that market based on the current trade agreement. Maintaining some relationship with China so that the Chinese purchases continue at pace and pick up so they are consistent with the Phase One responsibility. Looking for opportunities to expand new relationships in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia and potentially in Africa.”
Vilsack adds it will be important for the U.S. to have an in-person presence in these markets in order to have sustainable success.
“We need to understand that the secret sauce of trade, in my view, is making sure we have enough people in these markets giving us the insights necessary for us to understand precisely what these markets need and want from us and that we basically respond specifically to that,” Vilsack said. “We have enough partnerships with folks in entities in-country, so that we not only have our sales being promoters, but more importantly we have people from that country and from that region promoting U.S. agriculture. And more promotions. More opportunities for us to showcase.”
Vilsack noted USDA currently has a solid sustainability message and they want to have a great one into the future.