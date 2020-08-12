(KMAland) -- The Iowa State Fair begins this week! Well, virtually anyway.
Even though the Iowa State Fair will not see anybody on the grounds this year there is still going to be fun days packed with activities. For the 11 days that would have been the Iowa State Fair, August 13-23, you will find fair videos, competitions, facts, memories, classes, history, trivia and games on the state fair website and Facebook page.
“You know we can’t be together in person so we are going to try and bring a few fair favorites to your house. We know it’s not the same but if you can hold out for 365 days until the 2021 fair. Hopefully this little bit of fair will keep it in your mind and keep you thinking about next year,” Iowa State Fair Marketing Director Mindy Williamson said.
Each day of the virtual State Fair will feature a different theme along with three to four activities, videos and contests for those viewing to participate in.
To see the full list of events go to: www.iowastatefair.org. Williamson also spoke on some future possibilities for this year's Iowa State Fair.
“We’ll be doing some more fun events in the fall. We are calling it sprinkling as we are sprinkling a little bit of the fair as much as we can safely,” Williamson said.
To hear more about some of the fun events that are going on beginning on Thursday click below to listen to the full interview with Mindy Williamson.