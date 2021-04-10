(KMAland) -- Harvest may be over with planting on the horizon, but managing resistant weeds remains key. Matt Geiger, agronomy service representative with Syngenta has four tips growers need to keep their weed seed bank low this season. He says the weed seed bank can grow without proper management, and impact yield.
“Deposits are made to the weed seed bank when weeds are left unmanaged and those weeds reach maturity. When weeds reach maturity they now have viable seed that they will deposit back into the field, thus increasing the amount of seeds in the seed bank. And once those seed deposits are made in the field, they can now grow and mature into more weeds than were present in the prior year, and this increase in the weed seed bank can create a cycle that can be hard to stop. As a weed seed bank increases, those fields are at higher risk for resistance to develop, and this is because the development of herbicide resistance is a numbers game, and the more weeds that are present, the more likely you are to select for those resistant biotypes, thus herbicide applications becoming less effective year over year, which results in yield loss due to weed competition.”
Dr. Wayne Keeling, weed scientist at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Center, talks about the key decision every producer has to make for their weed seed bank management.
“I think you certainly don't want to be worrying too much about cutting herbicide dollars and increasing weed problems. I think that's kind of a decision every producer has to make for themselves. But I think there is a lot more appreciation for not adding weeds back to the seed bank, trying to do a good job so we're not letting weeds get by, add to the problems we're going to have in the next year or in the coming years.”
Geiger of Syngenta has four key ways growers can keep their weed seed bank accounts low.
“Scout fields for problem areas and accurately identify those weeds so that the proper management procedures can be taken. You want to use full labeled rates of herbicides, to optimize both initial control of the weeds and control them throughout the season. Three, you want to apply post-emergence herbicides before the largest weed in the field reaches four inches in height. When residuals break, there's typically a flush of small weeds prior to a larger flush that has to come later, and post applications should be made during that first small flush. And four, you want to clean equipment between fields to prevent seeds from spreading. And, it's also important to keep in mind that new herbicide technologies, should not be treated as a silver bullet for resistance weed management. New herbicides should be used as an additional tool in an integrated, comprehensive weed management program.”
For corn growers, he recommends Syngenta’s Acuron® corn herbicide to combat the weed seed bank.
“Growers should diversify their weed management strategies and use multiple effective sites of action to increase their yield potential. In corn, Acuron corn herbicide will help fields start clean and protect them from weeds prior to emergence. Acuron delivers 5 to 15 more bushels per acre when applied preemergence at full labeled rates than competitors*, because it kills weeds that other products miss. With Acuron, you can control weeds now and in the future as it is a premium resistance management solution. With four active ingredients and three effective sites of action, Acuron is the best herbicide solution for control of resistant weed biotypes with built-in weed resistance management. Studies show that fields are 83 times less likely to develop weed resistance if they receive more than 2.5 effective sites of action per herbicide application.”
