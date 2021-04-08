(KMAland) -- The U.S. Export Sales Report on Thursday showed mostly neutral corn, soybean and wheat sales for the week ending April 1st.
Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says corn sales totaled 857,000 metric tons. Old crop corn sales were down 5% from the previous week and 54% from the prior 4-week average. Old crop soybean exports were disappointing at -92,400 metric tons, with total sales at 246,900 tons.
“Export sales were overall neutral,” McBride said. “We had 857,000 tons of corn sold between the old crop and new crop. Mid-to-upper range for old crop sales at 757,000 tons. Beans were a little bit disappointing even though they were neutral overall for old and new crop combined.”
McBride notes the negative old crop soybean figure was due to some shipment cancellations.
“That cancellation was 216,000 tons canceled by China,” he said. “But they did come back in and purchase the same amount, actually a little more, on the new crop. I think it’s just shifting from the old crop to the new crop. Maybe they are looking to source a little more on the old crop for immediate delivery from Brazil or Argentina.”
The report showed total wheat sales at 614,400 metric tons. Old crop wheat sales hit a marketing-year low and were down 67 percent from the previous week.
“We are coming to the end of that marketing year at the end of May,” McBride said. “So, we did have a marketing-year low for old crop at 82,000 tons, but a marketing-year high for the new crop at 532,400 tons. Overall, neutral for the total of old crop and new crop combined.”
The next U.S. Export Sales Report will be released on Thursday, April 15th.