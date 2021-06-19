(KMAland) -- A well-round crop protection plan needs to include adjuvants. To make sure you pick the right one, farmers need to understand what role they play for crops, and which one works best in their situation. Corey Klaphake (KLOP-hockey) is a technical specialist with CHS. He talks about why adding an adjuvant to a tank mix is a good idea.
“When it comes to controlling yield robbing pests, especially weeds, things like adding an adjuvant can really help with various aspects like condition your water, getting the right herbicide mix to be soluble, enhancing droplets, sticking, spreading, and controlling drip, and those things can really be key to the correct control. As far as adding an adjuvant to a tank mix, I like to say, it increases the likelihood that the herbicide will do its job when outside factors may be working against it.”
The right adjuvant can prevent hard water from antagonizing glyphosate. An HSOC adjuvant contains oil and surfactant to enhance both oil and water-soluble herbicides. It also uses a drift and deposition aid to ensure more spray droplets reach the right target.
Klaphake says when selecting an adjuvant, it’s important to only use approved adjuvants for your chosen herbicide mix.
“You look at labels and they’re pretty detailed on what they recommend for specific adjuvants. Even some herbicides contain websites where they have specific products that can only be tank mixed with them, and so it can get pretty complicated or pretty specific on those, but always asking your local agronomist or chemical representative, what would be the best product for that mix is always a good idea. Before starting a mix, I always like to recommend some type of compatibility tests, some type of jar test, and that can be very beneficial, not just for the adjuvant but for the herbicides you’re adding to the mix, to make sure everything's working well together in that tank mix.”
When selecting an adjuvant, it’s important to remember they aren’t all created equally.
“When you look at oil-based adjuvants, or even surfactant-based, but on specific oil base, they can differ in their quality. Most of them come from a petroleum or soybean-based adjuvant, and a lot of times that's just a standard crude-oil based and so it's got some impurities in it, and that's where I like a highly refined soybean oil. There's less impurities and the benefit of that is you get better mixing, you get less issues with crop response, better weed control, and shelf life.”
It’s important to remember that not all herbicides added to a tank mix are enhanced by the same adjuvants. Glyphosate is a water-loving herbicide that’s enhanced by the addition of a surfactant but antagonized by oil. HSOC’s are beneficial because they contain both a high-quality surfactant for water-loving herbicides and a refined soybean oil for the oil-loving herbicides.
Klaphake says that it’s important to ask an expert for help if you have questions on tank mixing.
“Making sure you're using the correct mix in order is a great way to make sure you're getting the most out of that investment. One of the acronyms that I like to use is A.P.P.L.E.S. The first A is agitate: I like to start with at least 50% of your water volume or your carrier volume in that tank mix and then start agitating. After that, you can start adding the next product, which is your soluble powders formulations. So that's your first P, and then the second P is your dry powders. After that, you can start adding your liquid flowables and suspension concentrates, which would be the L in A.P.P.L. E.S. After that would be the E. You can start adding your emulsifiable concentrates. And lastly, that S is your solutions. And one of the key things with that acronym is to add them one at a time.”
When using the A.P.P.L.E.S. mixing method or any mixing method, it’s important to remember that each ingredient must be mixed uniformly in solution before adding the next one. To learn more about adjuvants and tank mixing, visit CHSAgronomy.com/CropProtection or contact your CHS Agronomy representative today.