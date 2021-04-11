(KMAland) -- Having a balanced soil is the building block to a successful crop. But, what does your soil in balance mean? Pat Tomlinson, Ag Spectrum District Sales Manager in Illinois, explains.
“When we talk about a soil being in balance, we're saying that the soil is in a condition that can provide the nutritional support necessary for maximum crop yields. Now to get to that point, the physical, chemical and biological properties of a soil have to all be considered so that both root growth and microbial activity are maximized.”
To get soil in balance, he says air and water are essential to plants and soil microbes to function optimally. You also must consider soil type, soil test values, crop rotations and tillage practices. Tomlinson says base saturation give a truer indication of the soil analysis.
"For example, three of the ones that we would watch closely on all soils are calcium magnesium and potassium. The balancing of these various cations typically have a more significant effect on crop performance. Consequently, they're a better predictor than the parts per million or pounds per acre values that many farmers are familiar with.”
The Cation Exchange Capacity, known as the CEC, tells you the structure of the soil. The higher the CEC, the higher the clay content. Low CECs tend to be sandier soils. That’s why the number indicates the nutrient holding capacity of a soil.
"We need to understand the CEC so we can correctly assess the current soil condition, and react correctly to the soil test readings. Another very important aspect of fertility management where CEC also comes into play is soil pH management. CEC is needed to determine the buffering capacity of the soil. In other words, it helps define how much lime or sulfur is required to move the pH a specific amount.”
Tomlinson says base saturation levels will affect soil water infiltration rates because of how certain minerals affect the overall soil structure. Too much magnesium, for example, can make it so water clings to the soil particle and doesn’t get into plant, even in moist soils.
“If the percent calcium is high, a soils ability to absorb water is increased. In contrast, if the percent magnesium, our sodium, and/or potassium levels are very high, then the soil will have a lower capacity to absorb water because it will tend to crust up and reduce the availability of both air and water in the root zone. Now, of course, both magnesium and potassium are essential elements, and we don't want to eliminate them from the soil, but we do want to manage them and maintain their levels in their optimal ranges.”
He says this approach puts the Maximum Farming System approach in a class by itself. Too many times the focus is on one or two nutrients. Ag Spectrum’s approach looks at the entire system and how managing soils help make applied nutrients more available to the crop in order to optimize yields and farmer’s return on investment.
“The best and most lasting results will come from focusing on managing the physical, chemical and biological properties of the soil environment that will drive beneficial microbial activity. The best way to increase their presence and the benefits they deliver is to focus on management practices that improve drainage, increase soil aggregation and pore space, and balance both nutrient and water holding capacity, that's how the Maximum Farming System optimizes soil fertility, crop performance, and production efficiency.”
Learn more at maximumfarming.com.