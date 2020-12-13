(KMAland) -- Have you ever wondered which parts of the Midwest grow more corn, and which parts grow more soybeans? There's a map for that.
The map is on the farmdoc Daily website right now. It's kind of ag-nerdy but ILLINOIS Extension ag economist Gary Schnitkey says, once he set about putting it together, the map even surprised him.
“Indiana and Ohio have more soybeans in the rotation than corn. They look a lot like southern Illinois, surprisingly, particularly, because I grew up in Ohio where my family runs a 50/50 rotation. So, I was surprised to see more soybeans there. The other one that surprised me was Iowa. You always knew that half of the state was more corn, but it the northeast corner with much heavier corn and not the northwest where all the hogs are.”
Here are some other agricultural-nerd facts from the corn/soybean acreage ratio map. Wisconsin's rotation, as a state, is the most corn intensive in the nation. And, while Kansas had been known as a wheat-state at one time, it has more recently been considered a corn-state. As it turns out, Kansas appears to be a soybean-state based solely on the relative number of corn acres to soybean acres in any given year.