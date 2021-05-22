(KMAland) -- Consumer confidence and knowledge in purchasing and cooking meat has greatly improved over the last year. But the question remains, are those cooks tired of cooking at home or will they continue to enjoy building their skills in the kitchen? Kiersten Hafer, who works in strategy and insights for the National Pork Board explains.
“There is a lot of the nation that has become very tired of cooking and you know they're not sure what to make or how to make it anymore serving three meals a day, but we know that they are inspired and that they've improved their ability to cook and provide meals and that lunch and dinner are driving increases for sure with cooking more meals at home. And with that they look for variety. We do know though that consumers are purchasing more than they did pre pandemic in fact 43 percent of shoppers are still buying more meat than they did, and 42 percent of consumers are buying different cuts than they did before.”
According to Hafer, in 2021 meat sales are up significantly, and fresh pork purchases have increased by all metrics since the start of the pandemic.
“Yeah, the pandemic has certainly changed the way consumers shop. cook and eat. And reflecting on the past year it's safe to say that when the going gets tough, the tough eat meat. Pre pandemic we saw the meat department was down in total. It was down point one percent in pounds, and pork, pre pandemic was down point eight percent in pounds. Meat sales soared and they were up 11 percent in volume and pork actually outperformed total meat and chicken and turkey, it was up 11.9 percent in volume.”
Hafer says, as more consumers are cooking and eating at home, this along with economic uncertainty, has changed their grocery shopping behaviors, especially around protein sources.
“Absolutely, and they have gotten much, much deeper into the meat case and into the pork portfolio, so they're buying a wide range of cuts, now it's everything from ribs to ground pork shoulder to chops to roast. We've seen them definitely experimenting.”
Pork is leading the variety conversation in terms of available cuts, recipes, and information on how to prepare pork. The National Pork Board is building on this enthusiasm for pork, through the Real Pork brand strategy. More details are available at www.pork.org