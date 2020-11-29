(KMAland) -- One critical obstacle to maximizing corn’s yield potential is early-season weed competition.
Phil Krieg, agronomy service representative with Syngenta, says it’s important growers plant into clean, weed-free fields and then maintain them through harvest.
“There are a lot of environmental factors throughout the year that definitely impact corn yield. But, it actually starts off with the first stress that can be early-season weeds. We have found through a lot of research that those early-season weeds can actually have a big impact on final corn yield. We know that a lack of available nutrients can really limit corn’s yield potential. Syngenta studies have found that one inch- to two-inch weeds consumed over nine lbs. of nitrogen per acre, and in three days, three-inch weeds can remove one inch of water from the soil. Some studies done by Southern Illinois University of Carbondale said that we can reduce our yields by 4.8 bushels per inch of weed growth before weeds are removed.”
Besides competing for vital nutrients, weeds present at corn emergence also impact corn growth. Krieg says weeds present at corn emergence fundamentally alter corn growth.
“What we have found is that when corn is growing in the presence of weeds, the corn will actually grow taller. So, we will actually overdevelop the above ground portion of the corn plant, it will grow faster to try to grow away from those weeds. And this will be at the expense of good root growth and good root development below the ground.”
Dr. Clarence Swanton, a professor emeritus in the Department of Plant Agriculture at the University of Guelph, pioneered research into early-season weed competition and its impact on corn, even coining the term “far-red effect” to describe the physiological changes that occur in a corn plant when it detects light from nearby weed competition.
“So the presence of a weed that has emerged early with the corn, for example, that corn seedling knows that it's there and that corn plant begins to change its physiology. It detects that plant through light signals, specifically a far-red light that's being detected being bounced off the leaves of the weeds. It changes the physiology of the plant, which is remarkable, without touching it. It actually changes it. When the weeds emerge relative to the crop, pretty early on as the crop is developing as a seedling, we can detect yield loss at the end of a season, depending on when we control those weeds. If we looked at the analysis of the data, our data would suggest, for example in corn, that you could lose half a bushel to 3.3 bushels per day, based on our data. That changes everything. Suddenly you could look at early-season weed control and say those weeds are causing the yield loss by the minute, if you want to.”
Krieg says Syngenta’s Acuron® herbicide can help growers proactively manage tough weeds and preserve their corn’s full yield potential.
“The first thing to do is to always start clean. Make sure that you are using a herbicide, such as Acuron, that will provide good broad-spectrum weed control over a wide group of weeds that are going to be prevalent on most farms. And that has more than just one single active ingredient. Something like Acuron, we have four active ingredients, three effective sites of action. So, it’s a very effective product to start that corn off nice and clean. And, studies have shown that keeping it clean from the very start can yield up to five to 15 bushels per acre more.”
To find out what an extra five to 15 bushels per acre with Acuron corn herbicide could mean for your revenue potential, try the online calculator at FindMoreBushels.com or talk to your local Syngenta retailer. And remember to always read and follow label instructions. Acuron is a Restricted Use Pesticide. Acuron yield advantage based on 2016 Syngenta and university trials comparing Acuron to Corvus®, Resicore®, SureStart® II and Verdict® herbicide applied preemergence and at full label rates.