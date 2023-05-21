(KMAland) -- The Wheat Quality Council took its annual tour through winter wheat-producing areas in the Central Plains.
Dave Green, executive vice president, says it was a sobering experience.
“The way I would say it is we had 105 people, most of them new to looking at scouting fields, and there's a general level of excitement. They're excited to go, they're going to meet a lot of people, and they're geared up to have fun and enjoy the experience. And in reality, when you look at a bad crop this way, it gets kind of somber. Everybody sees just how much is involved with crop production and what effects crops have on the local community. So, everybody came in with a good mood, but it was a pretty serious affair.”
He says the tour covers a good-sized area.
“We made over 650 field stops, so we did a lot of sampling. We had 27 cars follow the same routes, and we cover southern Nebraska, all of Kansas, and then northern Oklahoma. We also get reports from farmers who drove through Colorado, so we got a pretty good recap of the area.”
Green talks about the tour results.
“Our yield for the entire tour is an average of 650 stops. Now the one caveat I tell you is we don't stop at fields that are already abandoned or looked like they will be abandoned. We figure that's part of abandonment. That's not the yield per acre. Of the fields that looked like they were going to be headed for harvest, we averaged 30 bushels an acre for the entire state, and that would have been ten bushels below normal for us. It was pretty discouragingly low.”
Fields in Nebraska and Oklahoma had similar results to Kansas.
“The same, really. A lot of these parts of those High Plains just have not got any measurable rain, it seems like. And so, for Nebraska, certainly South Central Nebraska had some wheat that looks pretty good. But once you got into the High Plains, the same with Oklahoma, once you got up into the Panhandle, things got bleak, really fast.”
Dave Green of the Wheat Quality Council.