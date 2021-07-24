(KMAland) -- Wisconsin farmers are facing similar challenges this year like many farmers are, but there is optimism growing. At Wisconsin Farm Technology Days this week, Randy Romanksi, the Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, says farmers are facing a difficult year.
“It's been a difficult year and actually it continues, the last four or five years have been difficult for Wisconsin farmers, probably farmers everywhere. But farmgate prices are not what we would have hoped leading up to this, weather has been unpredictable, we had trade disturbances for a while and then of course last year we had COVID. This year started out okay, we got a little nip of frost, which was unfortunate, then of course it's been dry. It's not been as dry here as it's been a little bit west of us, but there are still pockets of the state that are dry.”
However, there is optimism for the future. Moving into a post-COVID era, Romanksi state and federal aid helped farmers to get to this point.
“You get revenue in the hands of farmers and they find a way to put it to good use. So, they invested, they made changes as they needed to, they kept themselves going as they were working their way through the pandemic. So, the optimism as we move forward is some of those things that I mentioned in the beginning is challenges, now we've got opportunities to build out of it, I mean, farmgate prices are trending in a positive direction, that's a good thing. We are seeing international markets opening up again which is a good thing for Wisconsin, we grow, produce, process, such a wide variety of agricultural commodities, that's a really good opportunity for Wisconsin businesses and farmers.”
Moving forward, he adds getting broadband in rural America will be the key to success in the future for agriculture
“it’s hand in hand and it's part of infrastructure. The key thing about agriculture and infrastructure is it's intertwined, you got to get a commodity out of the field into marketplace wherever that market may be. For broadband, this last year clearly showed that it's not a nice to have, It's a need to have. So, as farmers operating their businesses, people doing telehealth, kids learning remotely, I mean you have to have good connectivity. Last year, there was historic investments in broadband, something that the governor and the legislature agreed to, bipartisan agreement. And this year it's going even further, they're doubling down, but there's so much need out there, we need to keep redoubling those efforts as time goes on.”
That’s Randy Romanksi, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture.